Kerala Artist Creates Stone Portrait Of Actor Mohanlal In Air; Shares Video On Internet

India is home to many artists. The list of artists goes on with sculptors, painters, potters, and many more creative hands. There are several sculptors in India who create fantastic sculptures with the help of stones. The art requires utmost patience and dedication. One such artist is a native of the Kannur district in Kerala. A native of Payyanur, KP Rohit has gone viral on the internet for his recent creation in which he created the image of actor Mohanlal.

Six-second image of Mohanlal in air

A resident of the Kannur district in Kerala, KP Rahul has replaced paints and creates art with the help of stones. He creates portraits in the air with the help of stones. It is done with the help of a canvas which is painted with stones and then lifted in the air to see the magic. Once the stones rise, the portrait can be seen for a fraction of seconds. Such kind of visuals actually looks very astonishing.

One such creation by Rohit has gone viral in which he has created a stone portrait of South Indian actor Mohanlal. The portrait discretion not only gained him praise from many people but also the actor himself.

Mollywood actor Mohanlal showered praises for the young boy and conveyed his best wishes through a voice clip that has gone viral on the Internet. He also thanked the artist for his creation and expressed his wish to meet him someday.

The artist on his air portrait

While talking to ANI, Rohit said "I have completed my higher education. I have done many paintings before. But it was during lockdown I started trying portraits using stones. I have done many such stone art, but last one of Mohanlal was noticed by all. Mohanlal who saw it also appreciated me."

Furthermore, he said, "Actually, I saw one such video on social media. Thereafter, I started practicing it. After several days of practice, I could come up with my first work. My friend Hariprasad shot the video in his mobile phone. Only in slow motion the image in air can be visible.”

Talking about his talent, Rohit said that he never expected such recognition from the people especially the actors himself, and is determined to work hard on his stone art skills.

(Source: ANI)