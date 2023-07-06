Kerala Braces For Heavy Rains, Educational Institutes Closed In 11 Districts

Kerala has been battered by incessant rainfall in the last few days. The rains have been so heavy that 11 district collectors on Thursday declared a holiday for educational institutions in their areas. The districts where schools and colleges have been ordered to be shut down are Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Idukki, Palakkad, Kasaragod, Kottayam, Kozhikode, Kannur, Pathanamthitta and Kollam.

However, examinations will be conducted as per schedule. But after the orders, Mahatma Gandhi University postponed its exams for Thursday and stated that the revised date would be announced later.

Heavy rainfall forecast in Kerala

According to the meteorological department, there is a possibility of widespread heavy rains in the state on Thursday (July 6, 2023) with North Kerala likely to be the worst-affected. A warning has also been issued for 12 districts except Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam.

An orange alert has been declared in Idukki, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasaragod districts. A yellow warning has been issued in Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, and Palakkad districts. Apart from this, a ban on fishing along the Kerala-Karnataka-Lakshadweep coast will continue due to strong winds and bad weather.

The last three days of rain have partially destroyed 139 homes in Allapuzha district. The 441 hectares of farm land belonging to Krishi Bhavan has been inundated with rain water and the standing crop has been destroyed, resulting in a loss of Rs 7.9 crore. Nine relief camps have also been opened in the district. The low-lying plains in the district are also facing a huge risk of flooding as all the rivers are overflowing.