Masks Absent But Paroled Convict Present At Wedding Hosted By Kerala CM; BJP Cries Foul

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan appeared to give his face mask a miss as he hosted his daughter Veena Vijayan's second wedding with CPI(M) wing president PA Mohammed Riyas on Monday. In the video and photos of the wedding that were circulated, the Kerala CM along with many guests can be seen standing close to the bride and groom, without a mask. The SOPs for attending weddings during the times of COVID mandates the use of face mask, maintaining social distancing, and not allowing over 50 guests at the event, with prominent examples of floutation, particularly by politicians, being heavily criticised.

Kerala CM gives face mask a miss

In a video of the wedding ceremony, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan can be spotted standing next to the bride and the groom without a face mask. Other attendees were seen with masks but many did not completely cover the required areas (mouth and nose).

Kerala BJP alleges murder convict's attendance

Amid this, Kerala BJP spokesperson Sandeep Warrier alleged that Mohamad Hashim, a murder convict serving a seven-year term in jail, had attended the wedding after getting out on parole citing COVID-19 pandemic. The BJP spokesperson asked how he could attend the wedding at the CM's official residence despite serving jail time. Sandeep Warrier said that the party would move court seeking the cancellation of Mohamad Hashim's parole.

Karnataka Cong MLA skips COVID norms at wedding

Throwing COVID-19 guidelines to the wind, former Karnataka Minister and sitting Congress MLA PT Parameshwar Naik organised a grand wedding reception of his son Avinash in Lakshmipur village of Ballari district on Monday. Visuals are testimony to the fact that there were thousands of people who attended the marriage, several more than what has been prescribed by the government. Guests included politicians too from both the parties.

Congress leaders Siddaramaiah, G Parameshwara, and many more attended the wedding without maintaining social distancing norms. The irony is that the state’s Health Minister B Sriramulu too was seen attending the marriage without wearing a mask and maintaining social distance. PT Parameshwar Naik justified the gathering claiming that despite requesting people not to attend the wedding, theywere present in huge numbers to witness the grand wedding.

