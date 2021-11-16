Kerala Floods: Navy Wives Welfare Assn Helps To Rebuild Kochi Old Age Home-cum-orphanage

As part of Navy Week activities, the Naval Wives Welfare Association (Southern Region) restored Mathruchaya, a GSS project that houses an orphanage for both girls and boys as well as an old age home. They did this with the help of Southern Naval Command (SNC) and funding from Infosys Foundation as part of their CSR.

According to SNC, the Naval Wives Welfare Association helps to rebuild a Kochi orphanage and an old age home that were both flooded in Kerala. The organization's structure, which presently houses over 43 senior residents and orphans aged 10 to 20, was seriously damaged by the Kerala floods and required emergency repair.

INS Venduruthy, which coordinated substantial infrastructure repairs totalling about 92000 sq ft in four buildings, aided the operations. Internal and external painting, bathroom renovations, electrical upkeep, and the strengthening of cement and wood components were all part of the herculean restoration. According to SNC, all of this was completed in two weeks. Extra comforts and items such as bed sheets, mattresses, book racks, fans, heaters, TV, and other items were delivered to Mathruchaya to improve the convicts' living conditions.

A medical camp for children and senior citizens was also organised by INHS Sanjivani. The multi-speciality camp included a team of expert officials, including a paediatrician, physician, eye specialist, ENT specialist, and gynaecologist, who were there to medically screen the inmates and helpers of the organisation.

Vice Admiral AK Chawla, PVSM, AVSM, NM, VSM, ADC Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief Southern Naval Command and Sapana Chawla, President NWWA (SR) visited the renovated Mathruchaya Bal Bhavan on November 14 as part of Navy Week celebrations and interacted with the inmates, assuring them of the Navy's continued assistance and support at all times.

They gave out school bags, medical kits, and reusable sanitary napkins to young girls. Sapana Chawla has made it a priority to reach out to the needy and underprivileged. Her personal leadership was important in the planning and execution of the event. This day marked the end of another successful chapter in NWWA's outreach efforts. NWWA (SR) has always lived up to its motto of 'Reaching Out' and made a world of difference to the less fortunate parts of society with its warmth.

