Kerala Govt Announces Rs 10 Lakh Aid To The Family Of Boy Killed In Stray Dog Attack

The Kerala government on Tuesday granted Rs 10 lakh as financial aid to the family of a differently-abled boy who was attacked and killed by a pack of stray dogs at Muzhappilangad in Kannur district of Kerala earlier this month.

Nihal, hailing from Kettinakam, was found grievously injured around 300 metres away from his house on June 11 and died at a hospital later.

His family would get a financial aid of Rs 10 lakh from the Chief Ministers' Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF), a CMO statement here said.

A cabinet meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, took a decision in this regard, it added.

Among other decisions, the cabinet also gave a nod to using "KAS", the abbreviation of the Kerala Administrative Service (KAS) along with the names of the officials being recruited under the newly-launched state administrative service, it said.

The first batch of KAS officials, who completed the training, would join various government departments on July 1, the CMO statement further said.

The cabinet also announced June 28 and 29 as public holidays in the state to mark this year's Bakrid festival, it added.