Last Updated:

Kerala Govt Announces Rs 10 Lakh Aid To The Family Of Boy Killed In Stray Dog Attack

Nihal, hailing from Kettinakam, was found grievously injured after a pack of stray dogs attacked him around 300 metres away from his house on June 11 and died at a hospital later.

City News
 
| Written By
Press Trust Of India
Dog attack

A differently-abled boy was attacked and killed by a pack of stray dogs (Image: Representative/Pixabay)


The Kerala government on Tuesday granted Rs 10 lakh as financial aid to the family of a differently-abled boy who was attacked and killed by a pack of stray dogs at Muzhappilangad in Kannur district of Kerala earlier this month.

Nihal, hailing from Kettinakam, was found grievously injured around 300 metres away from his house on June 11 and died at a hospital later.

His family would get a financial aid of Rs 10 lakh from the Chief Ministers' Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF), a CMO statement here said.

A cabinet meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, took a decision in this regard, it added.

Among other decisions, the cabinet also gave a nod to using "KAS", the abbreviation of the Kerala Administrative Service (KAS) along with the names of the officials being recruited under the newly-launched state administrative service, it said.

The first batch of KAS officials, who completed the training, would join various government departments on July 1, the CMO statement further said.

The cabinet also announced June 28 and 29 as public holidays in the state to mark this year's Bakrid festival, it added.

READ | 2008 Bengaluru blasts accused PDP chairman Abdul Madani arrives Kerala to see ailing father
READ | CPM renegade Akash Thillankeri beats up policeman in Kerala jail, case registered
READ | The Kerala Story Director Sudipto Sen, Producer Vipul Shah announce new film Bastar
READ | DHSE Kerala plus two revaluation, scrutiny results 2023 out, here's direct link to check

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)

First Published:
COMMENT