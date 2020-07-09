Kerala Govt Deploys Commandos In Poonthura After COVID-19 Cases Surge In The Region

While Kerala has had a fairly successful run in battling the Coronavirus pandemic, the coastal belt of Poonthura is emerging as a major hotspot for Coronavirus in the state. The region has been witnessing an exponential rise in cases after 119 people tested positive from a sample of 600 in the last five days. To tackle this, a team of 25 commandos has been deployed in Poonthura along with the announcement of a strict triple-lockdown in the region.

State Police Chief Loknath Behara announced that the Coast Guard, Coastal Security, and Marine Enforcement had been briefed to not allow any fishing boats to travel along the coastline, to-and-fro Tamil Nadu and Poonthura.

"The coastal belt of Poonthura was instructed to implement a very strict triple lockdown. SAP Commandant-in-Charge L. Solomon will lead 25 member commandos for special duty in the coastal region," the DGP said.

The police chief added that the Tamil Nadu police had also been briefed about the situation and both the states were working together to ensure that no one crosses the border from Thiruvananthapuram to Kanyakumari or the other way around. State Police Chief Loknath Behra also rang up his Tamil Nadu counterpart, DGP JK Tripathi over the same.

Read: Gold Smuggling Case: Accused Swapna Suresh Moves Kerala High Court To Seek Bail

Read: Gold Smuggling Case: Central Agencies Seek Kerala Police Help To Track Absconding Woman

Kerala CM holds meeting

Meanwhile, a high-level meeting was chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan yesterday to discuss the state's progress in handling the Coronavirus pandemic. The meeting had ended in a consensus to prevent movement to and from Poonthura, given the rising cases. Chief Secretary, the Health Secretary, the Police Chief and the District Collector of Thiruvananthapuram were present during the meeting.

The total number of positive cases in Kerala stands at 6,195 of which, 2,609 patients are active cases, 3,559 patients have been cured/discharged while 27 patients have succumbed to the virus.

Read: Tamil Nadu CM Palanisamy Writes To Kerala Counterpart Vijayan To Issue Fishing Passes

Read: Kerala HC Rejects Rape-accused Bishop Franco Mulakkal's Plea Seeking Quashing Of Charges

(With Agency Inputs)