Kerala: Hotel receptionist hacked to death

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 25 (PTI) A 34-year-old receptionist from Tamil Nadu was allegedly hacked to death on Friday at a hotel in the heart of the capital city here by an unidentified person, police said.

Tamil Nadu native Neelan alias Ayyappan, who was sitting at the reception of a hotel in Thampanoor here, was murdered by a person who came in a motorbike.

"The CCTV visuals show a man carrying a machete walking into the hotel reception and hacking him to death. He escaped after the murder. The search is on," police said.

Police is yet to ascertain the motive behind the murder.

The room boy, who returned to the hotel, saw the body and informed the police. PTI RRT RRT HDA HDA

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)