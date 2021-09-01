Kerala: Houseboats In Kumarakom Resume Services After Year-long Hiatus Despite COVID Surge

After a year-and-a-half-long interval, houseboats in Kerala's Kumarakom have restarted services from September 1 despite the raging COVID cases in the state. The resumption came after Kerala Transport Ministry permitted the backwater cruises to sail with tourists. The resumed services are expected to boost the slugging tourism sector and in turn, the economy of Kerala.

Following the surge in COVID delta variant cases, the backwater boat services were suspended from May 2020 after Kerala declared statewide lockdown. On August 5, Kerala's Alappuzha also reopened houseboat services after the District Administration granted permission to fully vaccinated workers to sail the boats. In a statement, District Collector A. Alexander on July 28 also laid out the Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) that were to be followed in this regard.

Boost to the tourism sector

As per reports, the resumed houseboat services will allow a huge boost to the crawling tourism sector in the state. "Tourism sector is restarted now. However, only a few tourists have been coming. We hope that the sector makes recovery after being hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic for over a year," Sabumin Kalarikkal, who is an owner of a houseboat told ANI.

In order to promote safe tourism, Kerala Tourism Ministry has urged the passengers to produce at least one vaccination dose proof or RTPCR Covid negative report from 72 hours before boarding. Additionally, houseboats workers and employees were also asked to get fully vaccinated against Covid-19, ANI reported.

As per the state Tourism Board, Kerala houseboats or 'KettuVallam' are 'exotic tourism boats' with a thatched roof cover over wooden hulls. The 'slow-moving barges' are often booked for leisure trips by domestic or international tourists. Over 500 houseboats run through the navigable backwaters giving a stunning view of the otherwise inaccessible rural Kerala.

Kerala reports 30,000 COVID cases

Meanwhile, Kerala's COVID cases have been skyrocketing. On September 1, the south Indian state recorded over 30,000 cases in the last 24 hours (as of 12:15 am). As per the state health department bulletin, Kerala also reported 115 COVID-related deaths on Tuesday.

Following the steep surge, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayai Vijayan on Tuesday announced that RTPCR tests will be conducted in six districts of the state. It is also noteworthy that the districts included -Waynad, Pathanamthitta, Ernakulam, Thiruvananthapuram, Idukki, and Kasaragod - have completed close to 80% vaccination.

With inputs from ANI

Image: Unsplash/representative