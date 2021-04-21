Kerala: List Of COVID Containment Zones In Ernakulam

Amid steep hike in COVID cases in Kerala, a lockdown has been announced in all containment zones in the Ernakulam District in Kerala. District Collector of Ernakulam with the district administration took the decision to implement the same from April 21 at 1800 hours. This will be enforced for next seven days.

Complete lockdown has been declared in 113 civic body wards inclusive of 3 Panchayats in Ernakulam District. Containment zones in Ernakulam district are restricted from organising marriages and funerals within its periphery. The administration said that 20 people are allowed to attend marriages while gathering for a funeral will be restricted to 10. As per officials, police will be deployed in these areas to ensure an effective implementation of and adherence to strict lockdown.

District Collector S. Suhas said that Edathala, Vengola and Mazhuvannur are among the Panchayats where complete lockdown has been imposed. Meanwhile, in Kochi Corporation, five divisions where lockdown has come into effect are 8, 22, 27, 26 and 60 ( Panayappilly, Mundenvely, Nasrathu, Perumanur and Fortkochi Veli ).

“The panchayat with the highest test positivity rate is Keezhmad. The test positivity rate (TPR) is 43 per cent in the panchayat,” he said.

The detailed list of containment zone in Ernakulam today can be accessed on the government's official website.

Highest Single Day Spike In Kerala

The rigid measure to contain the spread of COVID infection surfaced on the day Ernakulam district recorded the highest spike in 3,212 fresh COVID cases yesterday. Kerala recorded its highest single day spike of 19,577 fresh COVID cases yesterday, taking the total active cases to 1.18 lakh. On Tuesday, pushing the caseload to 12.72 lakh and active cases to 1.18 lakh, the State government said. This toll mounted to 4,978 with the addition of 28 deaths.

About 3,880 people have been cured of the infection and total recoveries have touched 11,48,671. The virus count has mounted to 12,72,645 and 1,18,673 people are undertreatment for the infection. This is the highest single day surge reported from Kerala since the outbreak of the virus, according to government sources.