Kerala Man Allegedly Duped 900 People With Fake Cyrpto, ED Estimates Scam Totals $161 Mn

A 31-year-old man from Kerala allegedly duped around Rs 12 billion ($161 million), Indian Express reported on Wednesday. According to the reports, the man was identified as Nishad, hailing from Kerala's most populous district, Malappuram. The report said he fooled at least 900 people since the first wave of the COVID pandemic hit the country. The wire is reportedly linked to the Malayalam actor Unni Mukundan. According to the media reports, the Enforcement Directorate, on Wednesday, also raided the residence of the Mukundan and his film production house.

Kerala man cons people to invest in non-existent cryptocurrency

The media report said the mastermind had asked the people to invest in an initial coin offering for a non-existent cryptocurrency. Citing sources in ED, Indian Express reported that Nishad lured the people to invest in bogus crypto coins during the first COVID lockdown. The report said that the people had bought the Morris Coin listed with a Coimbatore-based cryptocurrency exchange called Franc Exchange, in a way similar to an initial public offering investment. "Ten Morris coins were valued at Rs 15,000 with a lock-in period of 300 days. The currency was fake. The investors were given an e-wallet and told that the coin value would boom when traded in the exchange," The Indian Express quoted a source in the ED.

"But the promoters of the coin siphoned out the money and illegally invested in immovable properties in Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, particularly in real estate without showing any source of income," added the ED official.

ED registers case under Section 420 of IPC

Meanwhile, the media report also said that the Malayali actor has confirmed the reports of raids. According to Unni Mukundan, the searches were linked to a film production company launched by him. The actor said that the officials also questioned him regarding the source of income behind the venture. According to him, he gave all details to the ED officials. It is worth mentioning that the ED officials swung into action after the police in Kannur and Malappuram districts registered multiple cases against the 31-year-old mastermind, Nishad. The officials told Indian Express that they registered cases under Section 420 (Cheating) of IPC as well as the Prize Chits and Money Circulation Schemes (Banning) Act.

(Image: Pixabay/Facebook/Unni Mukundan)