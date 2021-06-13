Kerala Man Continues Making Umbrellas Despite Hardships, Leaves Netizens In Awe

An umbrella maker from Kozhikode in Kerala, Haris is facing major hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He has been bedridden for the last 23 years after meeting with an accident. Till today he has been working under such adverse conditions. An organization's volunteers are now helping him get umbrella orders through WhatsApp.

Speaking to ANI, Haris said, "The accident happened 23 years ago. I learned umbrella-making later. Now it's been 10 years since I started selling umbrellas. During Corona time, I couldn't sell as usual. Now it's sold via some WhatsApp groups. New Life Charitable Trust helped with this. It's my only income."

Haris' story has made several netizens emotional. Some poured in praises for Haris's determination, while some were ready to offer help, therefore, were seen asking for his WhatsApp number.

Here are some of the reactions