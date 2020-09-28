Kerala Medical Negligence: Denied Treatment In 3 Hospitals, Pregnant Woman Loses Twins

In a shocking incident, twenty-year-old Sahla Tasneem lost her twin unborn children after several hospitals including government hospital denied treatment. Sahla, who was over 8 months pregnant with twins, experienced discomfort at early morning on Saturday, September 26 and she was rushed to Manjeri Medical College Hospital. Her due date was on October 26.

Sahla, who was earlier treated for Covid-19 in the same hospital had turned negative on September 15 and returned home. However, Manjeri Government Hospital maintained that it would only look after covid positive patients.

Also, the hospital delayed discharge formalities by four hours. Along with her Husband NC Shareef, a journalist in a local daily, she was taken to the Govt Women and Children’s Hospital, Kottaparamba in Kozhikode, 47 kilometres away. The Hospital returned the patient as an outpatient time had passed. The gynaecologist in the hospital was not available.

Later, citing that Sahla didn't get an RtPCR test done, another private hospital at Omassery in Kozhikode Hospital denied treatment.

The pregnant woman was then rushed to KMCT Medical College Hospital by around 1.38 PM, located 27 kilometres away, which admitted the patient after an antigen test. However, the hospital scan revealed the unborn babies heartbeat was declining. The duo was then transferred to Government Kozhikode Medical College Hospital by 6 PM and a caesarian was conducted but the doctors couldn't save the babies.

READ | COVID-19: Kerala Witnesses Highest Single-day Spurt Of 7,445 Cases

READ | Medical Oxygen Stations Urged To Step Up Efforts For Critical Supply To Hospitals In Jammu Region

Aggrieved father appeals

"This should not repeat. I demand action against doctors of Manjeri Government Hospital. My wife was tested negative using the antigen test. Then why is that this test is not valid in private hospitals," wrote aggrieved Shareef in a note to the media.

"If this is not addressed many women who are pregnant will suffer in the state," he added.

Health Minister KK Shailaja termed the incident as unfortunate and has directed the principal secretary to submit a report soon. "Strict actions will be taken against all officials responsible. It is painful news to hear," she said.

Many political parties including the youth league and youth congress members took out a large protest march to Manjeri Hospital demanding the immediate sacking of all health officials for their apathy.

Meanwhile, BJP state president K Surendran slammed the state government for creating a fake aura about the state health system using PR machinery. "Had the health minister taken a recce of the pathetic state of government hospitals instead of spending time in PR exercises such incident wouldn't have happened," he said.

The funeral ceremonies of the two unborn children were held early today at Kizhesseri Thavanur Valia Jumaath Mosque graveyard.

READ | Big Jolt For Congress In Kerala? MPs Behanan & Muraleedharan Resign From Party Posts

READ | Delhi Hospital Doc Claims Couple Assaulted Him When Asked To Wear Mask, Wait For Their Turn