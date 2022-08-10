Kerala: Protests Held In Trivandrum Over Fisherfolk's Plight; Boats Brought To Streets

In a breaking development, a massive protest led by the Latin Catholic Church supported by the coastal community of Kerala broke out in Thiruvananthapuram on August 10, where thousands of fishermen came out on the streets with their boats and their fishing nets, alleging that the government was neglecting their demands, which is affecting their livelihood.

According to sources, the state government of Kerala had promised these fishermen a sizable package following the construction of the Adani port in the region with the intention of providing relief to the fishermen, but nothing has been done on that front so far.

Members of the fishing community, including women from different coastal hamlets in the state came to Thiruvananthapuram to join the fishing community protest. They even took their boats on the street so they could block the busy city roads and chant anti-government slogans for a few hours.

The demands of the protesters

While highlighting the demands that the fishermen community has put in front of the government, a priest present at the protest spoke to Republic Media Network and said, "We want rehabilitation, construction of dilapidated houses of these fishermen, we want jobs for them and also want reimbursement for the losses that the fishermen have suffered."

Another priest at the protests said, "That attitude is really regrettable. The entire coast is destroyed.The fishermen community as well as the Church are equally concerned over the issue, he said, adding that the protests would intensify if the government did not listen to their demands at the earliest."

A protester claimed that for the past four years, hundreds of families, including her own, have been residing in a government godown because strong waves and marine erosion had wrecked their homes.

"We need a house.. We have been demanding it for the past four years. But, the government is doing nothing other than holding mere discussions. Do you (the government) need only our votes?" she asked.

(With agency inputs)

Image: PTI/Representative