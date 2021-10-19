Kerala Rains: Bride, Groom Reach Temple In Cooking Vessel For Marriage In Alappuzha

In Kerala's Alappuzha, a bride and groom arrived at the temple in a cooking vessel for their wedding on Monday. After torrential rains lashed the city, Akash, a local of Takazhi, and Aiswarya, a native of Ambalapuzha, arrived at the temple in a cooking pot for their wedding. On Monday, the wedding was set to take place at the Thalavadi Panayannoorkavu Devi temple. However, roadways have been waterlogged as a result of the torrential rain that has been falling for the past two days.

With the assistance of others, they arrived at the temple aboard the vessel. Both were married in the temple in front of a small group of people. In Chengannur, Akash and Aiswarya work as health workers. Kerala has witnessed incessant rain and waterlogging in the past few days.

Kerala rains: Bride, groom reach temple in cooking vessel for marriage; Orange alert

According to the district government, another body was discovered in a landslide-affected area in Kokkayar, Idukki district. All of the missing persons' bodies have now been retrieved at Kokkayar. In Kokkayar, there have been 24 deaths (14 in Kottayam and 10 in Idukki). The search for Kokkayar has come to an end. The Kakki dams in Pathanamthitta district, Sholayar and Peringalkuthu in Thrissur district, Kundala, Kallarkutty, Mattupetty, Lower Periyar, and Moozhiyar in Idukki district have all been placed on red alert. In Idukki, Mattupetty, Ponmudi, and Pampa, an orange alert has been issued. In the Ernakulam district's Edamalayar dam, a blue alert has been issued.

Dams on red alert; 2 shutters of Idamalayar dam to be opened today

The Irrigation Department's Peechi and Chimney dams are on red alert due to low water levels. Vazhani and Pothundi are on orange alert, while Kallada, Chulliyar, Meenkara, Malampuzha, and Mangalam are on blue alert. According to Ernakulam District Collector Jafar Malik, two shutters of the Idamalayar dam would be opened by 80 centimetres each on Tuesday, following continuous rains that triggered flash floods and landslides in Kerala.

Jafar Malik said, "As part of controlling the water level in the Idamalayar dam, the two shutters of the dam will open by 80 cm each tomorrow at 6 am. Water flows at a rate of 100 cubic meters/second. Due to this, no significant change in the water level of the Periyar river is expected."

Districts and other dams on red alert

He went on to say that residents living near the river and its tributaries should be vigilant and heed the officials' and people's representatives' directions. Mic announcements are being made in the impacted communities before the dam's flooding, according to Malik. For people who must be moved from low-lying areas, camps have been established. The district and taluk control rooms will also offer assistance. The Kakki dams in Pathanamthitta district, Sholayar and Peringalkuthu in Thrissur district, Kundala, Kallarkutty, Mattupetty, Lower Periyar, and Moozhiyar in Idukki district have all been placed on red alert.

