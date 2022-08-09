Kerala: Social Activists Stage Unique 'pothole Protests' In Malappuram; WATCH

Adopting a unique method to draw the tension of the government as well as administration towards the growing menace of potholes on the roads in Kerala, two social activists were seen staging an unusual kind of protest on the road in Malappuram district where potholes have recently resurfaced filled with rainwater.

Among the protesting group, the two social activists, Hamza Porali and Azhar Mohammed were seen bathing in the water accumulated in the pothole and also washing their clothes in the same.

Following this, the protest went to the next level after a local MLA UA Latheef also stopped by the scene and spoke to the protesters regarding their issue. While he instructed the administration to solve the condition of the roads, he was further heard asking them to "plant plantains" in the pothole.

The social workers' unique way of protesting also grabbed public attention and videos and photos of the protest have gone viral on social media. In the video, while one of the activists was seen sitting in a meditating pose in the pothole, another one of his friends was seen washing his clothes.

Some of their other friends also joined in the protest and supported their movement. Notably, this came after a man recently lost his life due to a pothole near the Angamaly-Edapally road in Kerala. The man fell on the road and was run over by a lorry.

Kerala HC pulls NHAI over repairing damaged roads

Following such incidents, the Kerala High Court on Saturday, August 6, ordered the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) to fill in all the potholes with immediate effect. Earlier, the Kerala HC while expressing its distress over accidents occurring due to unrepaired potholes had also charged the engineers as well as the contractors for being liable for the conditions and for not resuming repair works within time.

On the other hand, several Kerala Ministers also pulled up the NHAI over damaged potholes on the national highways and roads which has led to several accidents and deaths of commuters.

Image: Republic World