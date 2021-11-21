Kerala Woman Married With 2 Kids Throws acid On Boyfriend For Rejecting Marriage Proposal

In a shocking incident, a 35-year-old lady and a mother of two from Kerala was detained for reportedly throwing acid on a man who had turned down her marriage proposal, according to police. Arun Kumar, 28, of Thiruvananthapuram is being treated at the state capital's medical college hospital and is in danger of losing his sight after Sheeba threw acid on his face on November 16, according to police.

The Adimali told news agency ANI, "Kumar and Sheeba became friends through social media and they were in a relationship. When they decided to get married, Kumar came to know that Sheeba is already married to a man and has two children. Later, Kumar decided to end the relationship and marry another woman." "Upon knowing this, Sheeba called Kumar for discussing and when she was not able to convince him to marry her, Sheeba attacked Kumar with acid near Irumbupalam. Sheeba also suffered burn injuries," the police added.

The police informed that Kumar, along with his brother-in-law and a friend, went to a church near Adimali on November 16 to meet her and give her the requested cash. A CCTV image from the church premises, which surfaced today, shows Sheeba, who was standing behind Kumar, approaching him and flinging acid in his face. She, too, sustained minor injuries as a result of the incident, news agency PTI reported.

Police told PTI that the "doctors say that the 28-year-old man may lose his eyesight." According to police, he was admitted to a private hospital in Adimali that day and afterwards transferred to Thiruvananthapuram Medical College. According to police, a complaint was filed in this regard on Saturday, and Sheeba was arrested on Sunday, November 21.

Girlfriend throws acid on a 23-year-old man

This comes months after a 23-year-old man named Shubham sustained severe burns after his girlfriend, Manisha, assaulted him with acid. The incident occurred in Haryana's Hisar in September. Shubham had stated that after he declined to marry Manisha, the daughter of one of his distant relatives, she assaulted him with acid. Manisha, on the other hand, claimed that he had some inappropriate images of her sister and demanded that he destroy them.

(with inputs from ANI/PTI)

