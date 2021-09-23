Kerala's Spanking New Cruise Terminal Receives First Luxury Liner In Boost To Tourism

The luxury liner MV Empress from Mumbai called at the newly-built cruise terminal at Cochin Port here on Wednesday, 22 September 2021, signifying a hopeful start to the revival of domestic tourism in Kerala, according to a press release. The Lakshadweep-bound luxury cruise, carrying 1,200 passengers, made a stop here, with 300 passengers departing for a day of on-shore sightseeing. The Kerala Tourism Department greeted the guests with martial Velakali dancers and women dressed in traditional off-white attire.

Following the disastrous COVID-19 pandemic, the snow-white vessel, owned by Cordelia Cruises, became the first luxury cruise to anchor at the state-of-the-art terminal. The day-long Kochi leg included visits to Mattancherry and Fort Kochi, as well as several historical sites. Boat tours through the backwaters were also organised for tourists to enjoy the beauty of the 'Queen of the Arabian Sea.'

The liner's next stop is the Lakshadweep islands, but guests who have chosen only the Kochi package will be taken to other parts of the state, according to Voyages Kerala, the tour operator.

Around 9.30 a.m., the tourists went down the new-look terminal, one and a half hours after the MV Empress anchored at the port in sunny weather. The guests were greeted by Kerala Tourism Joint Director K Radhakrishnan and Deputy Director TG Abhilash, as well as top port authorities. Kerala Tourism anticipates a busy future as the pandemic fades, even as the on-shore tour conforms to the rigorous COVID-19 procedures.

Meanwhile, in an effort to revive the COVID-ravaged economy, the central government is implementing a number of measures, one of which is to boost the tourism industry, which has experienced a significant fall as a result of the pandemic. According to reports, the Union Government would shortly resume VISA issuance services in order to boost the tourism industry. After a 1.5-year hiatus, the Ministry of Home Affairs will reopen the window for issuing new VISAs, a top Ministry official revealed to ANI. The tourism industry has praised the government's efforts, calling the decision a "reformative stride forward" in overcoming the pandemic's setback.

