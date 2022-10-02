Khalistan Graffiti Found On Walls Of Punjab Forest Dept Office; SFJ Claims Responsibility

In an attempt to disturb the peace and harmony in the country, pro-Khalistan slogans were written on the wall in Punjab's Bhatinda on Sunday, October 2. Banned outfit Sikhs for Justice has taken responsibility for the wickedness.

"Hindustan Muradabad and Khalistan Zindabad" slogans were spotted at forest department walls in Bathinda. Officials have now covered the graffiti.

A probe has been launched by the police to verify the elements behind this.

In July, 'Khalistan Zindabad' slogans were spotted at the gate of Kali Mata temple in Sangrur, Punjab. In the matter, an FIR was registered under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act against the secessionist group.

On July 6, Karnal Police arrested a Patiala--based man for writing "pro-Khalistan slogans" on the walls of two educational institutions on June 20. The accused was promised to pay USD 1,000 by a US-based person for writing anti-India slogans, police had said.

On May 8, Khalistan flags were also hoisted on the main gate of the Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha. Some slogans were also scribbled on the wall of the assembly complex.

Khalistan slogans were also painted on the walls of the Indian Consulate in San Francisco in August before India's 75th anniversary of independence.

Sikhs for Justice is a US-based Khalistan secessionist group founded by Gurpatwant Singh Pannu. It was banned in India in 2019.