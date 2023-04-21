Kidnapped Girl Rescued By Police From City

A minor girl allegedly kidnapped in July last year was on Friday rescued from the city's Haridevpur area where she was kept captive by a man who was later detained, a senior police officer said.

The 15-year-old girl, a resident of Ramnagar in Purba Medinipur district of West Bengal, was allegedly kidnapped and was "untraced" since July 25 last year, he said.

She was rescued by a joint team of Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) of the state CID and personnel from Ramnagar Police Station from Daktarbagan in the Haridevpur area this morning, the police officer said.

"The girl's family had registered an FIR after she went missing in July last year. Since then she remained untraced. We rescued her today from the possession of one person who is also a resident of the same Ramnagar. We have detained the man for questioning," he told PTI.

The investigation is going on, he added.