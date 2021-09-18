Last Updated:

Kinnaur Landslide: NH-5 Opens For Light Motor Vehicles As Restoration Work Continues

NH-5 has reopened for light motor vehicles after it was closed due to a landslide at Chaura in the Kinnaur district of Himachal Pradesh.

Written By
Aayush Anandan
Kinnaur landslide

Image: ANI


The National Highway-5 (NH-5) has reopened for light motor vehicles as it was being closed due to a landslide at Chaura in the Kinnaur district of Himachal Pradesh. The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) announced the update on Saturday. The officials further said that the highway should be ready for heavy vehicles by Saturday evening.

KL Suman, Executive Engineer (XEN) at NHAI, said, "As the restoration work is underway, the NH-5 has been opened for light vehicles, we shall try to open it for heavy vehicles by today evening." The NH-5 has remained shut due to a landslide since Tuesday evening. The landslide was a result of heavy rainfalls during the Monsoon season. KL Suman said on Friday, "We are continuing restoration work since Tuesday night. We have opened the path for walking to the stranded people in the region, as their boulders had completely blocked the road.

The persistent problem of Landslides in Kinnaur district

Earlier in August, a massive landslide occurred at Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur district, which resulted in a 30-seater Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) bus, a truck, and four cars getting hit by the boulders and the falling rocks. According to the officials, at least 28 people died due to the landslide, and the relief teams could save only 13 people. A few animals were also killed in the accident. Due to the persistent problem of landslides within the region, the union government sent scientific teams to the site to study the rocks and the state of the land in the region of Kinnaur. The officials consisted of the Chief Engineer of Ministry of Road Transport and Highway, RO Ministry, DRDO scientists, Chief Engineer of National Highways Authority of India, Ministry of Mines. They are all part of the study done with the aim to identify the causes of landslides and to find out techniques and solutions that can be implemented to prevent any further disasters. The officials said that they have recorded and collected the necessary data, and they are currently studying the soil to obtain results. Apart from just studying the rocks, other potentially dangerous areas were also inspected.

(With ANI inputs)

Image: ANI

Tags: Kinnaur landslide, Kinnaur, Himachal Pradesh
First Published:
