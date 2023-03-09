Kiren Rijiju Calls Rahul Gandhi 'a Threat To India's Unity' Over His Series Of Rants In UK

Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju lashed out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his statements during the week-long tour to the United Kingdom. 'He has crossed all limits,' stated Rijiju and said he is a ‘threat to India’s unity’.

Notably Rahul during his various engagements in the UK had said the ‘democracy in India has vanished’ and the west seems ‘oblivious’ of that development. He suggested by his remarks that the US and other countries in the west should play a role in reviving democracy in India.

This self declared Congress Prince has crossed all the limits. This man has become extremely dangerous for India's unity. Now he's provoking people to divide India. India's most popular & loved Hon Prime Minister @Narendramodi Ji's only mantra is 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat'. pic.twitter.com/8LKRybLAZW — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) March 8, 2023

Rahul Gandhi a 'threat to India’s security'

Terming Rahul Gandhi a threat to the integrity of the country, Union Law minister Rijiju said, “This self declared Congress Prince has crossed all the limits. This man has become extremely dangerous for India's unity. Now he's provoking people to divide India. India's most popular & loved Hon Prime Minister @Narendramodi Ji's only mantra is 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat'.”

Responding to the statements from Rahul will be a futile exercise, said Rijiju, “People of India know Rahul Gandhi is Pappu but foreigners don't know that he is actually Pappu. And it's not necessary to react to his Foolish Statements but the problem is that his Anti-India statements are misused by the Anti-India Forces to tarnish the image of India,” he said.

Remarks by Rahul Gandhi in UK

Speaking at one of the events organised by the Cambridge University, Gandhi claimed the Spyware Pegasus was injected in his phone and the intelligence officers even warned him about the same, "I had Pegasus on my phone. A large number of politicians had Pegasus on their phones. I have been called by intelligence officers who told me, ‘Please be careful about what you are saying on the phone because we are sort of recording the stuff,’” Rahul said.

He even insulted the martyrs of the Pulwama terrorist attack by terming the terrorist a ‘Car bomber’. Moreover he reiterated his claim that Indian democracy is under ‘brutal attack’. He said, “The reason the (Bharat Jodo) yatra became necessary is that the structures of our democracy are under brutal attack... The media, the institutional frameworks, the judiciary, Parliament is all under attack and we were finding it very difficult to put the voice of the people through the normal channels."

Image: ANI, PTI