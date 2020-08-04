Thackeray Govt, Mumbai Police And BMC Chief Are Being Obstacles In Sushant Probe: BJP

Amid the increasing heat on the Maharashtra government and Mumbai police over the probe into Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case, BJP leader Kirit Somaiya has now blamed the Thackery-led government of obstructing the investigation. He condemned the alleged efforts to coverup the case and demanded a speed-up in the investigation.

Kirit Somaiya said on Tuesday that Sushant's family is afraid that the probe is not heading in the right direction. “Thackeray govt, Mumbai police and BMC commissioner are being obstacles in the probe. This is not right and we condemn this. The investigation should be impartial and should speed up. The family should get justice,” he added.

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Approves CBI Probe

Meanwhile, Bihar Chief Nitish Kumar has given his nod for a CBI probe after the late actor’s family formally requested the same. Speaking to Republic TV on Tuesday morning, the Bihar CM said that he has asked the Bihar DGP to initiate recommendations for a CBI probe.

"We have already said they have lodged FIR. Its duty of Bihar police to investigate on that basis. If they wish to transfer to CBI, it will be done immediately. I have spoken to the DGP. From here recommendation is being given for a CBI probe. We have Sushant's family's consent. It will be done today. Proceedings will be started," Nitish Kumar told Republic TV.

Slamming the Mumbai cops, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar confirmed that there was no cooperation from Mumbai. "Our IPS officer was quarantined. This sort of treatment to our officers not acceptable. This is unacceptable behaviour. Is this the treatment given to one going for investigation?"

He also added, "We want CBI probe in this matter. Bihar Police came into action after FIR was lodged. This is natural for us to probe. We will recommend the probe for CBI. There was nothing significant happening in Mumbai. Cooperation was expected from there which was not given. What happened to him is very unfortunate."

