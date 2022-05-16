KMC begins demolishing building in Bowbazar

Kolkata, May 16 (PTI) Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) Monday began demolishing a building in Durga Pituri Lane in the city's Bowbazar area after cracks that developed on it after a Metro construction related incident widened enough to become a threat to the adjacent houses, a KMC official said.

The civic body has decided to raze two other buildings in the locality for the same reason.

"Three houses need to be razed immediately. We have started demolishing the one on 16/A Durga Pituri Lane this evening. The process of demolition will continue and the decision on razing the other two will be taken tomorrow," the official said.

Inhabitants of at least nine houses of lane were evacuated overnight after the buildings developed major cracks due to tunneling work for the East-West Metro line last week.

The KMC official said that experts from Jadavpur University will visit the area on Tuesday and start their survey to evaluate the degree of damage to the buildings.

"The examination will continue for a couple of days. The experts will then submit their report to KMC," he said.

A similar situation had occurred in the area on August 31, 2019, when a tunnel boring machine (TBM) hit an aquifer, leading to severe ground subsidence and collapse of several buildings.

The East West Metro corridor, which will connect Howrah Maidan on the other side of the Hooghly river to Sector V in Salt Lake in the eastern fringes of the city, is currently partially operational.

Out of the 16.6-km-long Metro line, the underground corridor constitutes 10.8 km, with the tunnel passing below the Hooghly river, Kolkata Metro Rail Corporation said. PTI SCH KK KK KK

