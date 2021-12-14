KMC Polls: Calcutta HC Directs Election Commission To Install CCTV Cameras In Every Booth

For the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) elections on December 19, the Calcutta High Court mandated the West Bengal State Election Commission to maintain CCTV surveillance in every booth. The court further stated that electronic surveillance in secure rooms where EVMs will be housed after the polls should be ensured.

During the 144-ward KMC elections, a division bench led by Chief Justice Prakash Shrivastava and Justice R Bharadwaj ordered the installation of CCTV cameras and the maintenance of monitoring in all polling booths.

According to the state electoral commission, such surveillance will be provided in all polling places. On Tuesday, a BJP worker filed a plea in the high court, asking for the installation of CCTV cameras in every polling station for the December 19 elections.

Kolkata Municipal Corporation polls to be held on Dec 19; counting on Dec 21

The Municipal Corporation elections in Kolkata are set to take place on December 19, with the counting of votes taking place on December 21, according to the State Election Commission (SEC). The development comes as the Calcutta High Court has announced that it will hear a plea filed by the BJP on Monday, November 29, asking the West Bengal administration and the State Election Commission (SEC) to hold municipal elections in the state in a single phase. After the state government's request to hold civic body elections in Kolkata and Howrah on December 19 was accepted, the BJP moved to the High Court.

"The KMC elections will be held on December 19 and the counting will take place on December 21. From today onwards, the Model Code of Conduct is implemented. We have issued the notification," State Election Commissioner Saurav Das said.

The SEC filed an application with the court earlier this week stating that it intends to hold municipal elections in Kolkata and Howrah first due to the huge number of persons who have been doubly vaccinated in these two cities. It stated that elections for the state's other local bodies would be held in stages later. The petitioner, BJP state vice-president Pratap Banerjee, had asked the SEC and the state government to order that elections for all civic bodies in the state be held simultaneously rather than on separate dates.

