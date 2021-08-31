Kodaikanal Sees Large Crowds After Tamil Nadu Lifts COVID-19 Restrictions Barring Entry

After the Tamil Nadu government relaxed COVID-19 restrictions in Kodaikanal, a large number of people have been flocking to the popular tourist destination. The Silver Cascade Falls in the hill station, which was opened on Sunday, attracted a huge number of tourists. The destination had remained closed since April 2021 due to rising coronavirus cases at the time.

Tourists throng to Kodaikanal

A video shared by news agency ANI show people gathering in large numbers at Kodaikanal, often referred to as the 'Queen of the Western Ghats.' While tourists expressed joy and excitement at being able to return to the popular tourist destination, a group of them did express concern about several people flouting COVID-19 protocols imposed by the Tamil Nadu government.

Nagendran, one such visitor, expressed his concern about the flouting of COVID-19 protocols by several people, including maintaining social distancing and wearing masks.

Another visitor Aakash, however, spoke about the measures taken by the administration and said that it is pretty safe to visit and people are properly checking vaccination certificates, masks, and sanitisers. RT-PCR tests are also being checked at the entry point and the place has been properly sanitized.

Check the video:

#WATCH | Tourists thronged Silver Cascade Falls in Kodaikanal, Tamil Nadu, amid COVID relaxations in the state (30.08) pic.twitter.com/IUEu1dLFQb — ANI (@ANI) August 31, 2021

Kodaikanal reopens after 4-month gap

The Tamil Nadu Government had closed entry to the town nestled on the slopes of Sahyadri after a spike in coronavirus cases in the state. After a long gap of four months, the popular tourist destination has finally opened its gates for tourists. It should be mentioned that the step has been taken keeping in mind all necessary COVID-19 guidelines.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu reported 1,532 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Monday which took the state's total tally to 26.13 lakh. The state has been witnessing a slow decline in the recording of new cases. Also, several people were tested on Monday and the state's positivity rates stand at 0.9 as recorded on 29 August.

In light of the deteriorating COVID-19 situation in Kerala, the Tamil Nady government has imposed new restrictions in the state. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin issued a new directive on Monday restricting movement and gatherings till 15 September.

(With inputs from ANI, Image: ANI)