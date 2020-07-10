Nagaland: Kohima DC Proposes Total Lockdown In Municipal Areas Amid Surge In COVID Cases

As coronavirus cases continue to rise, the deputy commissioner (DC) Kohima has reportedly proposed a 7-day total lockdown for Kohima municipal area to contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. This development comes as Nagaland reported 16 more cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, taking the state's tally to 673, officials said.

Addressing a letter to DC Kohima, Gregory Thejawalie, the deputy commissioner wrote a letter to the home commissioner proposing the lockdown. Following are the reason cited by the commissioner that includes enhancing the ongoing active surveillance.

Early detection of suspected COVID-19 case,

Breaking the chain of transmission

Preventing the spread of the COVID-19

Virus to new areas

Coronavirus in Nagaland

Nagaland reported 16 more cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, taking the state's tally to 673, officials said. Of the 16 new cases, 13 are from Peren district, and three from Phek.

More than 300 samples were sent for examination in the past 24 hours, of which 16 came out positive for COVID-19, state Health minister S Pangnyu Phom. Nagaland currently has 369 active patients, while 304 people have recovered so far.

Phom had on Wednesday tendered an apology to the Eastern Nagaland Peoples' Organisation (ENPO), the apex body of major tribes in the eastern part of the state, for shifting 150 Chennai returnees on May 26 from a quarantine centre in Kohima to that of Tuensang, along with a suspected COVID-19 patient, whose samples were collected in the state capital for examination.

