Kolhapur Flood Warning: Rajaram Dam Water Levels May Cross 39 Feet; Alert Issued

Kolhapur district administration issued a warning on Wednesday that the water levels in Rajaram dam are likely to cross warning levels of 39 feet due to the continuous rains in the state.

Rajaram Dam is located in the Kolhapur district of Maharashtra. On Wednesday, the Kolhapur administration has warned people about the situation and requested the people who live on the banks of Panchganga River to shift to safe places at the earliest.

Daulat Desai, the Kolhapur District Collector said, " Due to the heavy rains in the last 2-3 days the water levels of Rajaram Dam is likely to cross the warning levels of 39 feet by tonight which could lead to floods in the area. The people residing in the banks of the Panchganga River have been advised to shit to safe places in Kolhapur immediately."

Cabinet Minister Relief & Rehabilitation, Vijay Wadettiwar said," Coast guard has been alerted and a National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team has been deployed to villages around Kolhapur and Raigad districts to aid people in this potentially dangerous situation."

A warning has also been issued by the Sangli district administration on Wednesday to the people living near the banks of the rivers in Sangli to stay alert as the water levels continue to rise due to continuous rains. Emergency helpline numbers have also been tweeted by most district authorities. The Raigad district is also in a state of chaos. The Raigad Police and the Disaster Management Department of Raigad, in a joint operation, rescued a large number of people from the areas nearby.

"At a distance of a few km from Goregaon in Mangaon taluka, Sonyachi Wadi was surrounded by the floodwaters of the river leaving 70 to 75 people stranded in the villages. Raigad Police and Disaster Management Department Raigad have evacuated 63 villagers by boat, rescue operation is underway," said a tweet by the officials.

Mumbai Rains

Mumbai has also been facing problems due to the heavy rainfall in the city. According to a tweet from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Mumbai will experience intense rainfall with strong winds ranging from 40 to 50 km/h in the morning at isolated places. Mumbai Police has warned citizens to avoid stepping out and maintain a safe distance from water bodies as well as waterlogged areas. A number of roads in Mumbai have been closed off due to waterlogging as the heavy rains continue in the city.

(With inputs from ANI)