Kolkata: 60-year-old COVID-19 Patient Dies In Ambulance Outside A Private Hospital

A 60-year-old female coronavirus patient died in an ambulance outside a private hospital in Kolkata while allegedly awaiting admission as her family failed to deposit in time Rs.3 lakh demanded by the staff. Lajim Khan, the deceased woman's son spoke to Republic TV, where he narrated the incident and slammed the hospital. Khan also termed his mother's death as a 'murder by the hospital' and not due to COVID-19.

"My mother was not well, she had cardiac issues for long. We brought her to another hospital in Kolkata first, and when she was tested positive for COVID, she had to be shifted to a COVID-19 facility, hence we went to Desun," said Lajim Khan, who hailed from East Midnapore's Tomluk.

Read: Bengal Reports Highest One-day Discharge Of 3,208 COVID Patients

Hospital asked for Rs.3 lakh advance deposit

Lajim alleged that when he went to the said hospital for admission procedure on Monday, he was told that a maximum of Rs.70 thousand would be required daily for his mother's treatment, which would decrease daily. Hence, he was asked to deposit Rs.3 lakh to get his mother admitted at Desun Hospital on the EM Bypass in Kolkata on Monday night.

"I paid Rs.30 thousand through my credit card and Rs.50 thousand through my debit card. Told them that I'll pay the remaining sum but to start the treatment, which they did not pay heed to," alleged Khan, who brought his mother from the other hospital to Desun in an ambulance.

Khan also told Republic TV that he dialed up his cousin in Abu Dhabi to seek help, who in return assured him of help but asked for some time to transfer funds.

Read: West Bengal To Prepare Model Pathological Guideline For COVID-19 Treatment

"My cousin from Abu Dhabi was shattered to know this and asked me for an hour's time to transfer whatever he could. Within one hour, he did transfer Rs.2 lakh to the hospital's account. I showed the screenshot of the transaction to the authorities, they said, they have not received any notification yet," said Lajim Khan.

Lajim Khan alleged that he requested them to admit her mother as he showed them proof of the transaction from their part, however, no such action was taken by the authorities. Finally, when the hospital authorities got the notification of the transaction, they asked Lajim to bring his mother, but the woman could not make it. Lajim Khan stated that by the time his mother was asked to be admitted, she had passed away waiting in the ambulance in front of the hospital. The incident comes to the forefront when the West Bengal Clinical Establishment Regulatory Commission has stated in an advisory that no hospital can charge more than Rs.50 thousand as an advance deposit during admission.

Read: West Bengal Govt Extends Ban On Flights To Kolkata From Six Cities Till August 31

Read: 19-yr-old Shot Dead In Bengal's Coochbehar During Raid By BSF Personnel