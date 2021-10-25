Kolkata Bids Adieu To Non-AC Rakes Of India's First Metro, To Operate With AC Coaches Only

The Kolkata Metro Railway on Sunday, October 24, formally bid farewell to India’s first underground non-AC rakes that have been operational since 1984. While celebrating its 37th Operational Day, a photo exhibition of the railways 'Down the Memory Lane' was organized at the Mahanayak Uttam Kumar station.

General Manager of Metro Railways, Manoj Joshi, told ANI "As part of the farewell, we have organised a photo exhibition that will depict the past, present and future of Metro Railway".

Further speaking on the exhibition, he said that the event is held to offer people an opportunity to experience the moments the city shared with the introduction of Metro Railways that has now become an integral part of people's lives.

A befitting farewell to Non-AC rakes has been given today during the 37th Foundation Day programme held at Mahanayak Uttam Kumar station.Shri Manoj Joshi,GM, inaugurated an exhibition on Past, Present and Future of Metro Railway inside a Non- AC Metro rake. pic.twitter.com/53oYMdqXVx — Metro Rail Kolkata (@metrorailwaykol) October 24, 2021

Providing details on Metro Railways expansion in the city, Joshi added, "Several expansion works are underway, and in two to three years, new corridors will start functioning".

Explaining the rich history of the railways, the General Manager informed that AC rakes were added to the metro railway back in the year 2010. He said, "We had a rich history. Now we want to go for expanding the network so that we can better serve the city". Joshi then sent off the last non-AC Metro rake ceremonially to Noapara crashed from Mahanayak Uttam Kumar station.

As a tribute to the last non-AC rake, Deputy general manager Protyush Ghosh sang a song while bidding farewell to it.

About 37 years ago, the Kolkata Metro Railway services were started that travelled between Esplanade and Bhowanipore, a distance of 3.40 km, now covers 31.3 km.

Kolkata Metro Railways

In an update to the expansion of Metro Railways in Kolkata, apart from the East-West Metro, a part of which is already operational, the construction work is still underway in the New Garia-Airport, Joka-BBD Bag routes.

Instead of 256 services, the Kolkata Metro has started to run 266 daily services (133 UP & 133 DN) for the convenience of the Metro passengers. The services are available from October from Monday to Friday from 07:30 hrs. to 22:30 hrs. In addition, 10 daily services Metro will run on the weekdays. And, instead of 148 services (74 UP & 74 DN), 167 services (83 UP & 84 DN) will run in between Kavi Subhash and Dakshineshwar.

(With ANI input)

(Image: @ANI/TWITTER)