Kolkata Christmas Crowds: Alarming Visuals Emerge As Experts Warn About COVID Surge

In Kolkata, Christmas celebrations went alarming as a massive crowd was seen on streets amid a rise in COVID-19 cases and new variant Omicron fear.

Kolkata, Christmas

Amid a rise in COVID-19 variant Omicron cases in India, a massive crowd was witnessed in Kolkata's Park Street area on Christmas as citizens in large numbers gathered to celebrate. A picture of the mass gathering has also gone viral on social media and several leaders, as well as common people, have condemned the massive crowd as the fear of the virus is still not over.

In fact, health experts and doctors have also cautioned the state government against allowing more such gatherings, especially during the New Year, pointing to the rising number of Covid cases in the country and emergent threat from a more virulent Omicron strain.

Posting images of the gathering, state's BJP leader Keya Ghosh tweeted, 'Park Street, Kolkata. Was this very necessary?'

West Bengal BJP slams Mamata Banerjee over Christmas gathering

West Bengal BJP Mahila Morcha President Agnimitra Paul said that the national infection rate is 0.6% while it is 1.5% in Bengal. 

Massive gathering in Kolkata for Christmas celebration

The metro service had to be discontinued at 8.30 p.m. in the Maidan metro station which is next to Park Street due to the massive crowd. Meanwhile, experts pointed out that the state authorities, who had earned kudos for managing crowds during Durga Puja two months back, should not have relaxed their guard during Christmas, which is also a popular festive occasion given the fact that people are suffering from "COVID fatigue" and were likely to dispel with safety norms.

Experts warn COVID surge as massive gathering seen in Kolkata

Virologists and public health experts felt that an urgent clampdown is needed to avoid a repeat of such mass gatherings with Covid inappropriate behaviour during the New Year celebrations.

"It seems the administration failed last night. There has to be a strict approach given that there are expectations of a surge in COVID cases especially with the advent of the Omicron variant. We expected the government as well as common people to be more responsible," Dr Sanjib Bandyopadhyay, Associate Professor of Burdwan Medical College, who has been handling COVID cases told PTI.

"The government must should have adopted a stricter attitude. The Delhi state government has successfully done so, we could have easily replicated that," Dr Halder of Beliaghata ID Hospital said.

