Kolkata's Iconic Indian Coffee House Reopens After 100 Days Hiatus Due To COVID-19

Affected due to COVID-19 lockdown, the iconic Indian Coffee House in Kolkata's College Street area which is said to be one of the favourites among hang-out spots for youngsters has reopened up for the customers after a gap of over 100 days. However, the coffee shop has cut short timings from 11 am to 6 pm due to the COVID-19 pandemic, instead of its regular timings 9 am to 9 pm.

West Bengal: Indian Coffee House in Kolkata reopens after more than three months. An employee at the coffee house says, "We have reduced the seating capacity to half and are not allowing customers without face masks." #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/Kg4ldgrNyW — ANI (@ANI) July 4, 2020

The coffee house has also reduced the number of tables to half the capacity to maintain sufficient social distancing amid the pandemic. From the regular capacity of 50 tables, the coffee house has reduced it to 25 tables placed across the two floors in order to adhere to the social distancing protocol.

READ | Coronavirus Live Updates: ICMR Assures Safety At Covaxin Trials; India's Tally At 6,48,315

READ | Maharashtra Crosses 2 Lakh COVID Cases With 7074 New Cases; Recovery Rate At 54.02%

Under normal circumstances, the Indian Coffee House accommodated 200 customers but now it has restricted it to 100 customers at a time, reducing the footfall substantially throughout the day.

While speaking with ANI, the cashier of the house, Zahid has said that there is a gap of at least 6 feet between two tables. The customers have also appreciated the changes made by the coffee house in adherence to COVID-19 protocols to ensure the safety of the customers amid the pandemic.

Reacting to the change, one of the customers said that the coffee house doesn't seem to be the same as it was before due to the pandemic. "We hope the situation changes soon," said the visitors.

(With ANI inputs)

READ | Kolkata Bars Flights From Six 'hotspot' Cities From July 6 To 19 After CM Writes To Centre

READ | 'Himachal Pradesh Set To Resume Tourism, SOPs Expected By Monday': CM Jai Ram Thakur