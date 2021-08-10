Kolkata Establishes 'Work Pods' For People Working From Home; To Open From August 13

Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in the past one and a half years, working from home has become a new normal for professionals all over the world. Working from home comes with several challenges as many don't have suitable houses or quiet corners for their important meetings or working peacefully at a stretch.

Also, people living with big families are facing a lot of problems due to several disturbances. However, as an alternative to work from home, now anyone can go and work in a place which will provide a proper environment and space during the working hours.

In the wake of the pandemic, Kolkata New Town Authority has now established "working pods" to provide an alternative for people to come and work in their own private space. These work pods are situated in the New Town area and are close to residential areas.

'Work Pods' in Kolkata

In a unique approach, the New Town Authority in Kolkata has come with work pods for the professionals working from home.

These spaces will have air-conditioned rooms with uninterrupted electricity and high-speed internet service. Further, it will have a seating capacity of 20 people and will remain open from 10 AM to 8 PM. The working pods will be open to the public from August 13, 2021.

Talking about the booking, initially, it will provide on a first-come-first-serve basis. Later, online bookings will be available for the public. The most efficient element of these pods is the convenient and affordable price rates as they will be charging Rs 30 for 90 minutes. All the people working can also have coffee and food for which they will have to pay extra charges.

While speaking to ANI, West Bengal Additional Chief Secretary, Debasis Sen said, "Work from home is now the new normal. However, many homes are not suitable for this. The Work Pod allows a refreshing walking distance alternative in residential areas. They offer a peaceful ambiance for work. We hope this will help a lot of people. There is also coffee and food available for which you have you can pay separately.".

(Image Credits: ANI)