Kolkata: KMC To Start Doorstep Vaccination For Elderly; Focus On Those Above 80

The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) has devised a plan to extend the scope of COVID vaccination in Kolkata. the KMC is planning to start doorstep coronavirus vaccination for people above 80-years-old and those above 60 years with a serious illness. The KMC officials will start visiting old and ailing residents of the city to vaccinate them, as announced by Firhad Hakim, Minister in Charge - Transport & Housing. Chairman, Board of Administrators, KMC. He said that this decision was made because many Kolkata residents, who are above 80 years, and those over 60 years and have a serious illness, could not travel to COVID vaccination centres.

Doorstep vaccination in Kolkata to be started by Kolkata Municipal Corporation

Firhad Hakim added, "This is an initiative to vaccinate those who are old and cannot move out of their homes. We have spoken to the state health secretary and arranged for the same,". These people will be considered for vaccination during the special drive. Hakim said that the process is expected to start very soon. According to the rules devised for this, the KMC workers would visit the residences of a citizen only if all other family members are vaccinated. The family members can go to the nearest vaccination centre and get the names of any old and ailing person registered for a vaccination slot at home.

COVID vaccination in Kolkata status; lockdown extended

After examining the certificate, the medical officer will book a slot depending on the vaccine availability. Beneficiaries will have to submit a photocopy of the Aadhaar, PAN, voter card at the time of booking a slot. The state government in West Bengal has extended their statewide lockdown till August 15. Vegetable markets can be open from 6 am to noon. Night curfew is from 9 pm to 5 am, which is not applicable for emergency and essential services. Buses, taxis and autorickshaws have been permitted to operate with a 50% capacity, along with other relations. Government and private offices are also allowed to operate at 50% capacity now. The number of active cases in the state is 10,974. Over 2.93 crore vaccines have been administered in the state so far.

