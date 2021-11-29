Kolkata Man Climbs Tree For Electricity Theft, Burned To Death

A man was burned to death in south Kolkata's Thakurpukur area when he was allegedly trying to hook cables for electricity theft, police said on Monday.

The incident happened on Diamond Harbour Road near Joka on Sunday morning, they said.

Locals spotted the man burning atop a tree that he climbed to hook the overhead high-tension electricity cables, they added.

The man, yet to be identified, was already dead when he was brought down by fire services personnel, a police officer said.

"His body has been sent for post-mortem examination and we are trying to ascertain his identity," the officer said.

