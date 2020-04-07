Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim Asks Muslim Devotees To Not Gather On Shab E Baraat

Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim, issued a video message on Tuesday asking all Muslim devotees to not celebrate Shab E Baraat by gathering at streets and visiting cemeteries to pay respect to their dead. He asked them to maintain the lockdown as it is for the common benefit of all.

"I urge all people to not go out and gather to celebrate amidst COVID-19 lockdown. People celebrate by visiting the cemetery where their loved ones are buried on Shab E Baraat but looking at the current situation and lockdown, please don't do so, as it will be unsafe for your family. Not only your family but it will be unsafe for the localities, the city and the country. Hence, I urge you to stay home and maintain lockdown", said Firhad Hakim, the Kolkata Municipal Corporation Mayor.

The Kolkata Mayor also stated that visiting the cemetery now could cause major risk for people, hence people should stay home. He said that Shab E Baraat can be celebrated by visiting cemeteries later after the coronavirus situation is under control. He also thanked the mosques and imams who have time and over again asked people to stay home and pray within their houses.

Bengal Imams Association issues circulars on Shab E Baraat

The message from Firhad Hakim comes a day after the West Bengal Imams Association issued circulars asking devotees to not come out on road to celebrate Shab E Baraat amidst the nationwide lockdown but celebrate it individually at home. The circular issued on Monday was directed to all mosques in the state and states the decision is for the common benefit of all.

Firhad Hakim, who is also currently serving as cabinet minister of Urban Development and Municipal Affairs Government in the West Bengal and a senior leader of the Trinamool has been seen hitting the streets throughout the lockdown period inspecting nook and corners of the city along with his team. Sharing the video message he also said that nothing should be done by Muslims in Bengal which shall bring a bad name to the entire community.

(Image credits: Facebook/Firhad Hakim)