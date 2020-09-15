Kolkata Metro Services Resume After COVID-enforced Break; Senior Citizens Get Relief

Metro rail services resumed in Kolkata after a period of almost six months due to the outbreak coronavirus pandemic throughout the country. Monday saw a steady flow of passengers in the existing North-South route, as well the newly constructed East-West channel with their e-passes or smart cards entering various stations. The new format of having e-passes over the pre-existing physical tokens seemed an issue with many, especially the ones who do not use smartphones or did not have pre-existing smart cards. Tackling the situation, Metro authorities decided to let senior citizens avail the services by using their government-approved identity cards on Tuesday.

"Taking into account the fact that senior citizens who are frequent Metro users are finding it difficult to generate an e-pass, we have decided to make things easy for them. Henceforth, senior citizens will be allowed to board the Metro by showing their i-cards viz, Pan card, Adhar card, driving license, passport, or voter id at the entry gates from 11.30 am to 4.30 pm." said a senior Kolkata Metro official.

However, senior citizens who have pre-existing smart cards can travel using their smart cards as well. Metro also informed that those who do not have smart cards can buy new ones from metro counters.

Services resumed in the old route that connects north and south of Kolkata, name the Noapara-Kavi Subhash line which is currently running 110 trips daily except on Sundays. Sundays would be reserved for the sanitisation of rakes and stations. Services that have resumed from September 14, would only be prevailed between 8 am and 7 pm.

Image credits: PTI