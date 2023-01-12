Kolkata Named As One Of 11 Best Global Culinary Destinations; Here Are Its Best Dishes

Kolkata, which is really famous for its food, and is also considered as food hub by many, has secured its place among the best food destinations in the world.

As per prominent food website 'Eater', Kolkata has been included in the best 11 culinary destinations in the world.

Kolkata's food culture is known to be rich and extensive.

Other cities which are in the list of the food website, are, Tamaki Makaurau (New Zealand), Asheville (North Carolina), Albuquerque (New Mexico), Guatemala City (Guatemala), Cambridge (England), Dakar (Senegal), Halland (Sweden), Sardinia (Italy), Manila (Philippines) and Ho Chi Minh City (Vietnam).

The announcement was made recently via social media. As per Eater, "In picking 2023's dining destinations, we thought not just about hit lists and must-try dishes (although those are important, too), but also the aspects of meals that make them feel immersive: the people, environment, culture, and history behind foods that force us to pause and tempt us from pre-planned paths."

Now that Kolkata has been declared as a food destination for the world, here are some delicious food items to try in West Bengal's capital.

Desi chinese

The desi chinese, what the whole nation loves, actually started in late 1700s when Hakka Chinese traders started living in the city of joy.

Tele Bhaja

A Tele Bhaja stall will be there at every other corner of the city today. It is a Bengali-style pakoda made from mutton, fish, onion, brinjal, and chicken.

Kathi Rolls

Kathi rolls, available these days at every second food stall, actually have their roots in Kolkata. Kathi rolls was first made in 20th century. As per historians, it originated from single restaurant, known as Nizam's, in 1932.

Phuchka

Puchkas, which are known by different names in different states, has a special taste in Kolkata, as the food lovers will get a blast of spices and taste in each and every puchka.

Kolkata Biryani

Kolkata Biryani is a lot different from other Biryani due to use of egg and potatoes in it. Biryani in Kolkata is a lot less spicy, and would leave the eater craving for more with its smell and taste.