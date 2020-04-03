Kolkata Police Hits The Streets For Its Residents But In A Different Way

Officers of the Kolkata Police were seen in a different way altogether to cheer up residents and people who can't leave their houses because of the lockdown.

Various police officers of different police stations were seen singing 'We shall overcome' and clapping on streets bordered by residential buildings. To their pleasure, residents too joined in but from the balconies of their houses and not on the streets.

Amidst the 21-day lockdown, the Kolkata Police have been stepping up its game to make sure that the lockdown is successful. However, as stated by the Chief Minister herself, no one providing essential services or going out to get essential services should be harassed and that is being followed by the officers of Kolkata Police to the core.

If 'We shall overcome' was sung by an officer of Entally Police station around their jurisdiction, officers of Gariahat Police Station were seen singing an iconic Bengali pop song 'Bela Bose'. Anjan Dutta's Bela Bose is an iconic Bengali song that has been a favourite across generations of Bengalis. These videos have taken the internet by storm and the 'men in white' have been receiving a lot of love from all sectors.

Not only are they limited to singing songs, the Kolkata Police is also making sure that there is no shortage of blood in the hospitals of the city. On Wednesday, the Kolkata Police started off an initiative to donate 50 units of blood every day for a whole month to tackle the shortage. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had dropped in at the inauguration with Kolkata Police Commissioner Anuj Sharma. The Chief Minister was also seen interacting with a few donors.

However, the soft side of the officers were not any show of mercy for the violators as the message was clear that the violaters of the lockdown will also not be spared. On Thursday, Kolkata Police had arrested 699 violators.

"Since yesterday night Kolkata Police has started 155 FIRs u/s 188 IPC and arrested 699 violators. My appeal to citizens to kindly cooperate and StayHomeStaySafe during CoronavirusLockdown We shall continue with legal action against violator", stated the Chief of Kolkata Police a day back on Twitter.