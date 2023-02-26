Kolkata Police Official Helps Student Reach Exam Center On Time; Ensures Green Corridor

In yet another heroic act by police personnel, a Kolkata police official on Saturday, February 25 helped a girl to reach her center of examination at the right time. The police official who had his official vehicle, dropped her off at her examination centre.

The incident took place when Inspector Souvik Chakraborty, Officer-in-charge Howrah Bridge Traffic Guard was patrolling at around 11:20 am on the Strand Road near Raja Katra where he noticed a young school girl crying and screaming for help.

Insp. Souvik Chakraborty noticed a student in uniform crying & asking for help from people. He learnt that the girl was anxious to reach the exam centre to write her Madhyamik Exams. He informed TCR to setup a green corridor & rushed her to the centre in his car, just on time. pic.twitter.com/QQPVLqLUfH — Kolkata Police (@KolkataPolice) February 25, 2023

After he conducted a preliminary check, he found out that the girl was a Madhyamik examinee and she had to appear for an exam at the examination center which was slightly far at Adarsh Shiksha Niketan in Shyambazar.

The girl, who is a resident of NS Road, was alone as her grandfather had recently expired and her family members had gone to attend a funeral ceremony. The unaccompanied schoolgirl was seen getting restless as she kept asking for help from people around.

Kolkata Police official ensured green corridor for the schoolgirl

The police inspector took note of the situation and decided to help her immediately. He picked up the schoolgirl in his official vehicle and ensured that she got a green corridor so that she reached the exam centre on time and could appear for the exam. For this, he informed the Traffic Control Room and rushed towards the examination center, and assured her that she would reach on time. Fortunately, the police official managed to drop the girl off at her exam centre at 11:30 am sharp, exactly when the center was about to open its gate to allow students to enter.

The officer-in-charge finally wished the student, who was ever so grateful and relieved, the best for the exam she was appearing for.