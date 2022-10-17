Kolkata Police Recover Rs 2 Crore Cash, Gold Jewellery From Businessmen Brothers

In another incident of huge cash recovery in West Bengal's Kolkata, the city police, cyber intelligence, and the Detective department jointly recovered Rs 2 crore in cash and a huge amount of gold and diamond jewellery from a businessman's house in Shibpur area of Howrah district in connection with a case of alleged online fraud. In addition to this, nearly Rs 20 crore was found in the businessman's two bank accounts, both of which have now been frozen.

The incident came to light after Canara Bank authorities on October 14 lodged a police complaint in Kolkata alleging that they detected online transactions in two of their bank accounts in their Nardendrapur branch opened in the name of two companies with fictitious documents.

The police complaint filed by Canara Bank read, "The accused persons hatched up a criminal conspiracy and in pursuant there of opened two accounts with Canara Bank, Narendrapur Branch with fictitious documents pertaining to one address at 16 Strand Road, Kolkata in the name of two companies and made big online transactions."

The Kolkata Police in its investigation revealed that the case was linked to two brothers named Shailesh Pandey and Arvind Pandey. However, both the accused businessmen are absconding.

Huge money recovered

Following the Canara Bank's complaint, the police tracked the flow of money and many accounts were found. Some initial creditors were examined and it revealed that the two businessmen transferred money to Canara Bank accounts in pursuit of a false pretext of some online courses of Forex trading.

So far, nearly Rs 20 crore has been blocked in two accounts opened in the name of two different companies. Meanwhile, the police also conducted a search operation at the house and car of the two brothers in which cash worth Rs 2 crore and huge jewellery was recovered.