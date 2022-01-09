Kolkata Police Stations Introduce WhatsApp Facility To Ease Communication Amid COVID Spike

Considering the COVID situation in the country and the need to ease the tensions between the people, the Kolkata Police on Sunday, January 9, introduced a mobile phone service with a WhatsApp facility at every police station. According to the Police, this mode of communication will make way for easy contact with people, amid surge in COVID cases.

Kolkata Police shared a Facebook post stating, "Kolkata Police has introduced Mobile phone service with WhatsApp facility at every police station for smooth communication with the people of Kolkata. People may contact these numbers as and when required. List pertaining PS wise Mobile phone numbers along with existing landline numbers is given below".

In a recent update, the city on Saturday, January 8, reported 7,337 fresh COVID cases and 7 deaths in the last 24 hours. It is also learned that a few police personnel have also contracted the virus in the last few weeks.

COVID restrictions in West Bengal

On December 30, the West Bengal government announced that all flights arriving from the UK to Kolkata airport will be suspended from January 3, 2022. According to the government statement, all the flights coming from 'at risk' countries as notified by MoHFW, will not be allowed to enter the state and any NOCs issues earlier stand withdrawn.

While Mamata Banerjee stated, "We cannot impose restrictions everywhere because that may affect the economy as it has in the last two years". She mentioned that the safety and security of the people will be considered while deciding on imposing restrictions in the state. She said regions with increasing COVID cases will be targeted.

COVID situation in West Bengal

To date, West Bengal has reported a total of 16,32,906 COVID cases with 19,745 deaths. The state has administered a total of 10,42,66,763 COVID vaccine doses under Nationwide Vaccination Drive.

According to Health Ministry, "The weekly positivity rate of more than 10% is being noted in 8 districts including 6 districts from Mizoram, one from Arunachal Pradesh, Kolkata in West Bengal." And due to this, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Karnataka, and Gujarat are some of the emerging states of concern.

(Image: Unsplash/Shutterstock)