Kolkata Unveils World's 1st 'Museum On Wheels' As Iconic Trams Exhibit Stories Of Freedom

On the occasion of Independence day, Kolkata gets a Museum on Wheels inside its historic trams. It will be a dedicated peace museum that symbolises how people's solidarity survived the freedom struggle, partition, and the events of 1947.

West Bengal Transport Minister Firhad hakim inaugurated the iconic museum claiming it the 'world's first museum on a tram.'

"Today we inaugurated the iconic museum inside the historic trams of Kolkata, commemorating the 75th anniversary of India's Independence," stated the state Transport Minister. India is a peace-loving country. Bengal believes in harmony and unity in diversity. The museum displays the ethos of Bengal. It will also highlight the freedom struggle in which Bengal was a major propelling force. It depicts the efforts taken up by our forefathers while emphasising the impact of the division of Bengal and Punjab on the national psyche," Hakim said.

Museum to move to other parts of the city from January 1

The Arts and Cultural Heritage Trust in collaboration with the West Bengal Transport Corporation (WBTC) took work for creating the historic archive inside Kolkata's iconic trams. The Museum on Wheels will be on display at Esplanade in the heart of the city from August 15 till December end. Starting from January 1, 2022, it will move to other parts of the city, informed Minister Hakim.

Transport Secretary, Rajesh Sinha said that the Museum on Wheels depicts the Independence movement and the impact of the partition on the states of Bengal and Punjab. "Entry inside the museum will be free of cost. It exhibition will be soon moving across the city," added Sinha.

Museums spotlights key moments during the struggle for freedom

The first car spotlighting the rising opposition against the Britishers during the 1900s. It highlights the key moments during the periods of 1900 to 1947, leading to independence and how the borders were drawn, dividing Bengal and Punjab into two. On the other hand, the second car focuses on the mass migration and rehabilitation that took place post-partition while exploring the humanitarian aspects of the separation.

Notably, the Partition Museum in Amritsar is the world's first museum based on the theme of India's freedom struggle. The archives speak the stories of partition through the voices of millions who were part of it.

However, this Museum on Wheels in the Eastern region of India completes a full circle of the stories that were untold and unheard by many.