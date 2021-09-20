Last Updated:

Kolkata Waterlogged After Heavy Rains; IMD Cites 'cyclonic Circulations'

Heavy rains in Kolkata have left many areas including streets in the Lake Gardens neighbourhood, completely submerged. People are wading over flooded roads.

Srishti Goel
Kolkata

Image: Twitter/@ANI


Heavy rains in Kolkata have left many areas including streets in the Lake Gardens neighbourhood, completely submerged. Roads have been waterlogged, and people are wading across them. According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), heavy rain is expected to persist for sometime in Kolkata. According to a resident who spoke to ANI, the location is a low-lying part of the city. In addition, he asserted that a proper drainage system is lacking.

 

Kolkata streets waterlogged

Heavy rainfall is being witnessed in Kolkata and surrounding areas due to cyclonic circulation moving from the North West Bay of Bengal to Gangetic West Bengal. According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), there is a considerable moisture incursion and heavy rainfall across Kolkata and the surrounding areas of the North and South Paraganas, Howrah, Hooghly, and East Medinipur. In a statement released earlier, the IMD said that a cyclonic circulation was hanging over the northwestern Bay of Bengal and adjacent parts of the north Odisha-West Bengal-Bangladesh coast, reaching mid-tropospheric levels and tilting south-west with height.

Heavy Rains Pound Kolkata

Since the early hours of Monday, torrential rains have pounded Kolkata and the surrounding districts, disrupting usual business operations on the opening day of the week. The meteorological department predicts an additional deluge for at least one more day. Rainfall of more than 100 millimetres was reported across the city between 1 a.m. and 7 a.m., flooding numerous major thoroughfares and low-lying regions up to their knees.

Kolkata rains

Kolkata Municipal Corporation's drainage pumping stations at Dhapa, Kalighat, and Ballygunge received 136 millimetres of rain, according to one official. Most of South Bengal's districts, including Kolkata, are expected to see further heavy rain or thunderstorms until Tuesday morning, according to the Met Department. "Due to movement of cyclonic circulation from north-west Bay of Bengal to Gangetic West Bengal and strong moisture incursion, heavy rainfall is occurring over Kolkata and adjoining North and South 24 Parganas, Howrah, Hooghly and Purba Medinipur," regional Met director GK Das said.

With inputs from ANI / PTI

