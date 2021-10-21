Kolkata Woman Cops Become 'Durga' To Stop Crime; Rescue Several Women From Sexual Violence

With Kolkata having recently concluded the worship of Goddess Durga in the major festival, the names of various female police officers who hunted down modern-day demons and saved women from trafficking and sexual violence have emerged.

Timely action by officers such as Tandrima Gupta Mukherjee, Barna Ghoshal, Sarojini Shoren, Meghna Kar, Minu Sonar, Kumarika Majumdar, Manashi Karmakar and Ratna Sarkar, dressed in the crisp white uniform of the Kolkata Police, not only saved many teenagers from being trafficked to other states but also led to the rescue of girls, some as young as three years old, from sexual violence perpetrators.

Kolkata Police's female officers get justice to several women

Tandrima Gupta Mukherjee, a Kolkata officer, played a critical part in rescuing girls who were about to be pushed into the sex trade while being held in a room on Park Street. She also arrested and imprisoned two of the gang's female leaders. Also, officer Sarojini Shoren, while investigating a case in which a youth was harassing a woman using a fake social media account, not only obtained her justice but also developed proper guidelines for women to use the internet safely.

Meghna Kar and Manashi Karmakar freed a teenage girl from her grandfather's sexual advances, as well as another college student who was abused by her husband following her love marriage. On the other hand, Kumarika Majumdar saved a three-year-old daughter from her father who had been sexually assaulting her. She apprehended the suspect, who was eventually sentenced to life in jail. Several of these cases, which occurred between 2011 and 2020, are still under investigation.

West Bengal Police lauds female officers

Inspector Tandrima Gupta wasted no time gearing up for action - time was of the essence and the need to act before the girls were shifted to a secondary location was paramount. The team was successful in their retrieval of the girls.#WeCareWeDare #NaboDurgaOfKP #SHEStrengthOfKP pic.twitter.com/Hw3wlxZ1JS — Kolkata Police (@KolkataPolice) October 13, 2021

In recent days, the Kolkata police have shared several short videos portraying these occurrences and praising the cops on social media. Netizens have also expressed their gratitude by leaving good comments on the posts. "Kolkata Police is trying to protect women and children in the city. In these cases, our officers became Maa Durga and rescued the survivors. Women become an inspiration when they protect other women from modern-day asuras," a senior officer told news agency PTI.

