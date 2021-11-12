Kota: Couple In Love Commits Suicide By Consuming Poison

A couple in love allegedly died consuming poison in the district in Kota, police said on Friday.

They deceased were identified as Heeralal Meghwal (24), a resident of Matunda village under Bundi Sadar Police Station, and Muskan Meghwal (19) of Suwansa village under Talera Police Station of Bundi district.

The two were found in an unconscious state near Jalodi railway gate area on Thursday holding each other’s hands, Talera police station SHO Digvijay Singh said.

They were rushed to the Talera community health care centre by police, where they were referred to the MBS Hospital in the district.

Both succumbed there during treatment early Friday morning, Singh said.

A suicide note recovered from their possession stated that they were taking the step of their own will and urged not to trouble their family members after their death, he added.

According to police, the couple died after consuming some poisonous substance, and did not rule out consumption of liquor too.

Singh said the exact cause of death could only be known after the post mortem report comes.

Their bodies were returned to their family members after the post mortem.

A bike belonging to the dead man was also found parked near where the couple was found in unconscious state.

In its preliminary investigation, police found that the two deceased were in love with each other.

The man, who began work as a construction worker after completing school, had left home on Thursday morning on his bike, and when his family members called him around 4 pm, his phone was found to be switched off, police said.

A case has been registered under section 174 of the criminal procedure code and investigation is on in the matter, Singh said.

