Kota Hostels To Install Spring-loaded Ceiling Fans Amid Rising Student Suicides

The Kota district administration has directed all hostels and paying guests (PG) accommodations in the city to install spring-loaded ceiling fans to bring down incidents of student suicides. The order, prompted by a string of 21 suicides, came on Thursday. The district administration's move comes as a reform to manage the mental health crisis going on in the coaching capital of the country.

“To provide mental support and security to the students studying/living in them and to prevent suicides from increasing among coaching students in Kota city, all hostel/PG operators in the state are directed to install a security spring device in the fans at every room, as discussed in Saturday’s meeting,” read the order issued by Kota District Collector Om Prakash Bunkar.

The notice has warned that accommodations and institutions not complying with the order will be “seized” and necessary actions would be initiated against owners. The notice comes two days after an 18-year-old student, preparing for JEE, committed suicide. This was the fourth such death in this month in Kota and 21st in the year.

How do spring-loaded ceiling fans work?

The spring-loaded fans work in a way that if a load of over 20 kilograms of weight is hung to the fan, it comes down. The springs in these fans are designed to uncoil instantly as it detects load, thus, resulting in detachment of the fan from the ceiling. The step has been taken to prevent instances of hangings by students.



Administration urges for a weekly off

The administration, along with installation of spring-loaded ceiling fans, has also urged the owners of coaching institutes, hostels and PGs to ensure a weekly off for students. The institutions are asked to maintain the maximum class strength of 80.

The owners have been urged to follow the December 2022 order which has the aforementioned directions alongside mandatory psychological evaluations for students and teachers.

Hard to implement in PGs: Hostel Association President

The Hostel Association of KOta has welcomed the step, however, association president Naveen Mittal has raised doubts about implementation of the order in PGs. Mittal said, “While over 90-95% hostels are already abiding by the rule, it is hard to say if the same is being enforced by PG owners.” “PG accommodation, being a highly unorganized sector with no association or overseeing body, it would be hard for the administration to implement the directive there,” he added.

Naveen Mittal also informed the association was the first to bring such a reform to light. He says a company based in Bengaluru had approached them back in 2015, which they later presented to the district administration. A similar directive was floated in 2017.

The suicide crisis

Student suicide has been a constant issue in Kota. The ever increasing competition mounts severe pressure on the students living far away from families in order to prepare for competitive exams like IIT-JEE, NEET among others.

In this year, 21 students have committed suicide, which makes it the highest in the last 8 years. As per Kota Police, while no suicides took place in 2020 and 2021 - when mostly coaching was held in hybrid mode, 22 students have died by suicide in 2022, 18 in 2019, 20 in 2018, seven in 2017, 17 in 2016, and 18 in 2015.