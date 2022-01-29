Kozhikode: 6 Missing Girls From Kerala Govt Home Traced To Different Locations, Probe On

All the six girls who fled from a children's home in Kozhikode have been rescued by the police and will be presented before the court on Saturday. The girls who went missing on Republic Day were reportedly lured out from the government-operated Children's Home for Girls in Kozhikode's Vellimadukunnu district.

All missing girls found in different locations

According to Republic TV's reports, the girls were rescued from different locations in Kerala and Karnataka. During the investigation, it was found that a room was booked for the girls by the two youngsters, who allegedly accompanied them and were involved in the matter. While one girl was traced from a hotel in Bengaluru's Madiwala area, another one was found in Mysore's Mandya area. The police found the remaining four from Edakkara near Nilambur in Malappuram district on Friday.

A case has also been registered against two young men who allegedly lead the girls from the Children's Home and an investigation has been initiated in the matter. Apart from that, a case will be also registered under the Juvenile Justice Act and the POCSO Act, while the girls will appear before the court on Saturday.

Reportedly, during interrogation, the girls have stated that the youngsters involved in the incident tried to abuse them physically and also forced them to drink alcohol. They further added that they took a bus from Kozhikode to Palakkad on Wednesday evening and later boarded a train to Bengaluru. While the girls have been claiming that they had gone to see places in Bengaluru, the police are yet to ascertain whether the girls ran away from the children's home on compulsion or willingly as they had no cash on mobile phones with them.

Girls flee from Vellimadukunnu children home

Earlier on Wednesday, January 26, six girls between the age of 14-16 went missing from a children's home in Vellimadukunnu. Reportedly, the children went missing after the Republic Day functions which were being held in the centre's auditorium. Speaking on the same, the police informed that the girls had jumped the sidewall of the centre to evade security officers following which a search operation was intensified for tracing them.

Concerning the same, the Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights had also registered a case and is investigating the matter. A member of the child rights commission, B Babitha while speaking to the media stated that all the aspects of the incident will be investigated.

(Image: Republic)