Kurla: 4-storey Building Collapses In Mumbai; 1 Dead, 12 Rescued So Far, & More Trapped

In a major accident in Maharashtra, a four-storey collapsed in Mumbai's Naik Nagar in the Kurla neighbourhood on Monday night further trapping several people under the debris, reported ANI citing a civic body official. While rescue operations are presently underway at the site, our reporters on the ground confirmed that 12 people have been rescued so far and one person has lost his life.

#UPDATE | One person died in the four-storey building collapse in Kurla, Mumbai. A total of 8 people have been rescued so far: NDRF officials — ANI (@ANI) June 28, 2022

The incident took place late at midnight when a wing of the building collapsed and the fire brigade and police team immediately rushed to the spot and initiated rescue operations to retrieve the trapped people.

#UPDATE | As per BMC, 8 people who have been rescued from under debris are in stable condition — ANI (@ANI) June 28, 2022

Four-storey building collapse in Kurla, Mumbai | 1 more rescued alive. Rescue operation on. No confirmation on how many people still trapped, says Ashish Kumar, NDRF Dy Commandant



As per BMC's last night data, 7 people were rescued with 20-25 likely to be trapped under debris pic.twitter.com/uLfj84wiOd — ANI (@ANI) June 28, 2022

Speaking on the same, Pravina Morajkar, Corporator told the media that the building collapsed in the night and teams of fire brigade and police have been pressed at the site. He further also informed that seven people were rescued in the night from under the debris in stable condition, while 20-25 people are likely to be trapped under the debris.

The same was confirmed by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) as well. Later on Tuesday morning, one more person was rescued alive from the debris, informed Ashish Kumar, NDRF Deputy Commandant followed by which a few more were also rescued taking the number to 12, while 10 more people are likely to be trapped. While the injured people have been shifted to civic hospitals in Ghatkopar and Sion, the rescue teams are looking for more survivors.

'Notices were issued to vacate the buildings': Minister Aaditya Thackeray

In the meantime, Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray who also reached the spot in the night to review the situation later spoke to the media and said that rescuing everyone is the topmost priority at the moment. Assuring that the efforts will be made to ensure that nearby people are not troubled, he said, "In the morning we'll look into evacuation and demolition of these buildings."

Whenever BMC issues notices, (buildings) should be vacated themselves...otherwise, such incidents happen, which is unfortunate...It's now important to take action on this: Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray on buildings on the verge of collapse in Mumbai pic.twitter.com/ajOLwIz2HW — ANI (@ANI) June 27, 2022

He further also said that all the four buildings including the one which collapsed were issued notices, but people continued to live there. "Whenever BMC issues notices, (buildings) should be vacated themselves...otherwise, such incidents happen, which is unfortunate...It's now important to take action on this", he added.

Another building collapse in Maharashtra

In another similar incident, another multi-storey building collapsed in the Shastri Nagar area in Bandra a few days back during which a man died and around 19 people were injured. The deceased was identified as the 40-year-old Shahnawaz Alam.

Speaking to the media, Manjunath Singe, DCP Mumbai Police said, "The building collapsed around 12.15 am. One person has died and 19 are hospitalised and are now safe. All of them are labourers from Bihar. The fire brigade and officers are present at the spot."

Image: ANI