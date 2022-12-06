Kurla Gang-rape Case: One Accused Nabbed, Two More Absconding

A 40-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday in connection with the gang-rape and torture of a woman in suburban Kurla here, while two other accused in the case are still at large, police said.

Two teams were formed to apprehend the accused, one of whom was arrested from Nagpada area of south Mumbai, an official from Kurla police said.

A 42 year-old woman was allegedly gang-raped by three men who entered her home, attacked her with a sharp weapon and gave her burn injuries on her private parts with cigarettes on November 30.

A probe revealed that the the accused were allegedly involved in theft of diesel, electricity and other petty crimes, the official said.

After the incident came to light, the state women commission took suo motto cognisance of the case and directed the police to nab the accused.

The commission also provided legal help to the victim and demanded that the charge of attempt to murder also be added in the FIR as the accused had attacked the victim with a sharp weapon.

According to the police, the accused raped the victim by turn and performed unnatural sex. They singed her private parts with cigarettes and attacked her with a sharp weapon on the chest and arms. One of the accused shot a video of the act and threatened to circulate it if she approached police.

The woman narrated her ordeal to neighbours, who got in touch with an NGO and an FIR was registered, the Kurla police station official said.

The trio has been charged under sections 376 (rape), 376D (gang rape), 377 (unnatural sex), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapon) of the Indian Penal Code.

