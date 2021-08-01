Kuthiran Tunnel Opened For Traffic, Will Ease Travel Between TN & Karnataka: Nitin Gadkari

Following the central government's direction, the Kerala government has finally opened one of the twin tunnels in Kuthiran on Saturday, July 31. The tunnel stretching from Palakkad to Thrissur district was open at 7:30 PM on Saturday by Thrissur District Collector Haritha V Kumar.

Opening of twin tunnels in Kuthiran

Followed by an announcement by Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, one of the twin tunnels in Kuthiran was opened for traffic on Saturday noon. Sharing a video of the tunnel, he wrote, "We will open one side of the Kuthiran tunnel in Kerala today. This is the first road tunnel in the state and we will drastically improve connectivity to Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. The 1.6 km long tunnel is designed through Peechi-Vazahani wildlife sanctuary."

The opening of the tunnel will help to connect Kerala with its neighbouring states and will also help to ease the traffic. The opening event was conducted without any official inauguration in the presence of Thrissur Collector Haritha V Kumar and Police Commissioner R Aditya. According to the government officials, they were directed to open the road tunnel by avoiding inauguration and the state government also did not want any credit for it.

PWD's announcement on tunnel opening

Earlier, Kerala minister for Tourism and Public Works (PWD) PA Muhammad Riyas made this announcement in the state assembly. He said, "Government plans to open one tunnel of the Kuthiran in Valanchery Mannuthi national highway by 1st of August or in the month of August."

The twin tunnels at Kuthiran on the Thrissur-Palakkad National Highway were announced 12 years back in 2009 and the construction has been going on since then. It is the first road tunnel in the state and with the completion of the tunnel, it will help to reduce travel duration for the people travelling from Coimbatore to Cochin and vice versa.

The PWD minister also informed the assembly that a mobile app called "PWD 4U" is currently in a trial run from June 7. According to the minister, people can now register their complaints regarding the roads and other infrastructure in the state through the app. Once the complaint is registered, a message will be sent to concerned sub-division offices, and concerned assistant executive engineers, who will then attend to the issue.

